Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 378.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $285.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.62. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCD

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.