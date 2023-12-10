iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,940 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $45,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

