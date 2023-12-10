IPVERSE (IPV) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $89,395.54 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

