Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

SA opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $967.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

