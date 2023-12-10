Invenomic Capital Management LP Takes $2.49 Million Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Benchmark Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,683,000 after acquiring an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $915.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

