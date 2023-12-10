Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 99,403 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,403 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $145.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.50. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $142.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.16 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

