Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 60,722 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,722 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 110.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 1,256,281 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $5,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 738,035 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 101.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 647,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Upland Software Stock Up 0.7 %

UPLD opened at $4.56 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 61.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dan Doman sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $67,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,779 shares in the company, valued at $958,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

