Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 26,661 Shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its position in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of Strattec Security worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 55,509 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $21.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Strattec Security Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $1.30. Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

