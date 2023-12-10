Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.92% of Zumiez as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Zumiez by 37.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,277 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Zumiez by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,199 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 57.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 46.7% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 39,354 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $19.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

