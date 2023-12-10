Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 401.8% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,651,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,684,000 after buying an additional 1,322,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth $56,061,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $30,285,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,657.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after buying an additional 355,127 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth $42,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC opened at $94.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.82.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $1,577,246.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,665.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Concentrix

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.