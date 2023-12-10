Invenomic Capital Management LP Invests $741,000 in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.26% of Civeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Civeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVEO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Civeo Price Performance

Shares of CVEO opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.25 million, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.40. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Civeo’s payout ratio is presently -121.95%.

Civeo Profile

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

