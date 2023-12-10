Invenomic Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 82,171 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $30,106,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $16,127,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $28,451,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 739.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after buying an additional 540,252 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $182,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,135 shares of company stock valued at $241,544 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $47.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $185.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

