Cynosure Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 724,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,895,000 after buying an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

