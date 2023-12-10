CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1,919.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,622 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises 0.6% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

CCI stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 4,391,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

