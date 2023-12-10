Covenant (COVN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,709.81

Covenant (COVN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC on exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and approximately $23,709.81 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covenant has traded up 231% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,529,075 tokens. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

