Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 63,116 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,672 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. JS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 343,321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $151,229,000 after purchasing an additional 98,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $453.76. 3,458,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

