Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Purchases 4,060 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 57,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the second quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 24,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. 4,561,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38. The company has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $162.79.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.