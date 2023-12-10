CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,095 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.10% of McKesson worth $55,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $457.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,506. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.09. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.