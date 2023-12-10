Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

