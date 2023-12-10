Castellan Group Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

