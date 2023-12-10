Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys 193 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 529.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 46.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.10. 233,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.