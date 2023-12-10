Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 32 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Counsel LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

TMO traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.77. 1,871,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,096. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.68 and its 200 day moving average is $509.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

