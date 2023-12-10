Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $97.58 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 5.4% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

