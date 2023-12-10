Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.99. 32,260,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,429,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $141.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

