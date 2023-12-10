Callan Family Office LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

