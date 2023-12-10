Callan Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.3% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

