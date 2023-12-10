Callan Family Office LLC Buys 159 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

ABT stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

