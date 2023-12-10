Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 714,908 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 218.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,487 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,908 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.24% of VMware worth $149,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in VMware by 14.8% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in VMware by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VMware by 2,610.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in VMware by 126.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,195 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VMware in the second quarter valued at $525,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

VMware stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average of $152.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

