Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 116,440 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Tesla were worth $172,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $243.84 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average of $244.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

