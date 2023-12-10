Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $191.18 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,691,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,907 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.44% of Dominion Energy worth $191,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $183,757,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

