Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,889 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $212,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

