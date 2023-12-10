Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682,206 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.25% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $160,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,460 shares of company stock valued at $7,543,721. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

