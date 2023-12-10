Cadence Bank Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cadence Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,186,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 220,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.52. 7,369,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,167. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

