BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,538 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of BrightView worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 202.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BV opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.99 million, a P/E ratio of -61.31 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Cornog purchased 30,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

