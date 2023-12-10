American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,970 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises approximately 6.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $30,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,959 shares of company stock worth $1,459,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

