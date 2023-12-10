Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Sold by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Alimera Sciences worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alimera Sciences

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 579,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.