20,408 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 3.2% of New Republic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $221.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

