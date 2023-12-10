14,716 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Acquired by Cynosure Management LLC

Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 183.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.03. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $459.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.52 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CALM

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.