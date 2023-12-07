TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
