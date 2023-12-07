Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.63.

Several research analysts have commented on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$33.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 224.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.52.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$730.71 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.6365759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

