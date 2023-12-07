Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tanger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Tanger alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SKT

Tanger Trading Down 0.4 %

Tanger Increases Dividend

NYSE SKT opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

Insider Transactions at Tanger

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tanger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 175,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tanger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 3.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Tanger by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.