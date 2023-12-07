StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

