Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of SFM opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

