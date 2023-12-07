SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of LEDS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a negative net margin of 44.99%.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
