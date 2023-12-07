Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79. Ryder System has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.