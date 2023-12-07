RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.05. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 30.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

