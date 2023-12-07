Peter Brotherton Buys 7,020 Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) Stock

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Brotherton purchased 7,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £8,985.60 ($11,349.75).
Peter Brotherton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Peter Brotherton purchased 8,323 shares of Redcentric stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £9,238.53 ($11,669.23).
Redcentric Price Performance
Shares of LON:RCN opened at GBX 132 ($1.67) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £206.34 million, a PE ratio of -6,600.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Redcentric plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 144 ($1.82).
Redcentric Cuts Dividend
Redcentric Company Profile
Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Redcentric
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- How to find blue-chip dividend stocks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- What does consumer price index measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.