PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.53.

PayPal Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $59.53 on Friday. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

