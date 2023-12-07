NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTN Buzztime Stock Up 27.1 %

NTN opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

