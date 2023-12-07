NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Up 27.1 %
NTN opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
