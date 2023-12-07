Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Receives GBX 2,405 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,405 ($30.38).

KWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,120 ($26.78) to GBX 2,090 ($26.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

KWS opened at GBX 1,264 ($15.97) on Thursday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 1,252 ($15.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($37.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The company has a market cap of £996.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3,616.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,379.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,585.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.56%.

In other news, insider Don Robert purchased 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £67,255.63 ($84,950.90). In related news, insider Don Robert bought 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,387 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £67,255.63 ($84,950.90). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,316 ($16.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.84 ($63,148.72). 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

